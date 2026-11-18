A 48-year-old Irish man has been charged in the United States over the alleged destruction of a $60 million US military aircraft at Shannon Airport in Ireland.

Daithi O’Corrain, also known as David Curran, was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury in Manhattan, New York, on a charge of destruction of US government property.

The charge relates to an incident on April 11, 2026, when O’Corrain allegedly breached the security perimeter of Shannon Airport and broke into a US Air National Guard C-130H Hercules aircraft parked on a taxiway.

According to the indictment released by the US Department of Justice, he gained entry by breaking the locking mechanism on the aircraft’s rear crew door before barricading himself inside.

Prosecutors alleged that he spent several hours damaging the aircraft by cutting wire bundles and hydraulic lines, destroying cockpit gauges, puncturing air ducts and crimping a liquid oxygen line.

The indictment also alleged that O’Corrain brought capsules of gallium, a corrosive metal capable of damaging aluminium, onto the aircraft.

Several hours after he entered the airport, members of the aircraft’s crew returned and spotted him through a cockpit window, prompting them to alert airport security.

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The crew reportedly saw him emerge through a hatch in the aircraft’s roof and strike its exterior with an axe. He was also accused of pouring unknown substances and placing objects, including ball bearings, into the aircraft’s fuel tanks.

Irish law enforcement officers subsequently arrived at the scene and arrested him.

The US Department of Justice said the damage rendered the aircraft inoperable and that it would not return to active flight status. The aircraft was valued at approximately $60 million.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the alleged attack posed a significant threat to people nearby, including American service members.

“These charges send a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets — and thus our national security — will not be tolerated,” McDonald said.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle said the alleged attack was planned over several months, adding that O’Corrain had researched the aircraft, acquired tools and materials, and studied how to cause extensive damage.

The indictment further alleged that the accused researched previous security breaches at Shannon Airport and subscribed to a mobile application that tracks aircraft movements.

O’Corrain is charged with destruction of government property, an offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He is not currently in US custody, and a date for his arraignment on the charge has not been announced.

The US authorities said the prosecution was being handled by the Southern District of New York, with assistance from Irish authorities and other US agencies.

The allegations contained in the indictment have not been proven in court. O’Corrain is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.