MAN celebrates Oyero, Animasahun

THE Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, last weekend, celebrated two of its elderly members, Chief Mustapha Adebayo Oyero and Alhaji Kola Animasahun, who attained the age of 80 and 71, respectively, in the month of May.

At an event held in their honour at MAN Islamic Centre, Oke Ado, the branch chairman, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Abdul Ganiy, described the duo as respected members who have demonstrated uncommon commitment to the association over the years.

Abdul Ganiy, who noted that it was part of the culture of the association to celebrate its members on their birthdays, expressed gratitude to Allah for the lives of Oyero, a member of the Board of Trustees of the association and chairman of the Ibadan Muslim Community, and Animasahun, a seasoned journalist and former chairman of the League of Veteran Journalists in Oyo State.

He acknowledged the “enormous contributions” of the honorees to the development of Islam and mankind and encouraged other members to take a cue from them.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion included the wives of the honorees, Alhaja Sururoh Oyero and Alhaja N.O. Animasahun; Professor Asif Folarin Ahmad, Alhaji Amidu Adedokun, Chief Saheed Oyero and Mr Eniola Oyero.

A special prayer, led by MAN missioner, Ibadan branch, Alhaji A.A. Amuzat, was offered for the celebrants. The missioner and other clerics at the event prayed for good health and prosperous long lives for the celebrants.





Highlights of the event included recitations from the Holy Qur’an by students of the Muslim Model College, Ibadan, and Islamic waka music rendition by members of the women’s wing of the association.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Amidu Adedokun, recalled that the programme was the brainchild of one of the celebrants, Chief Oyero, some years ago.

While presenting birthday gifts to the celebrants on behalf of the association, Adedokun advised other members to also come up with laudable inovations.

The celebrants, in separate remarks, thanked Allah for filling their lives with blessings, expressed gratitude to MAN for the honour accorded them and promised to do more to support Islam through the association.

