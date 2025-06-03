Metro

Man caught while removing windows, cables from house to house in Lagos

Olaleye Eunice
Lagos man caught removing windows

A man, identified as Safiyanu Abubakar, has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command II, after being caught allegedly removing windows from house to house in Lagos.

The command, in a post via its official X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, explained that the suspect was arrested on Monday, June 2nd 2025. 

According to the Police, the 20-year-old suspect was caught moving from one residential building to another in Eyita Estate, Itamaga, Ikorodu area of the state.

“Yesterday, the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested a suspected vandal, Safiyanu Abubakar, 20 years.

“He was caught moving from house to house removing aluminium windows and electricity cables from residential buildings in Eyita Estate, Itamaga Ikorodu,” the Lagos Police wrote.

The command added that the suspect has been charged to court.

