Man burnt by mob at Oke Ado was not a kidnapper ― Residents of Odo Ona

A man who was burnt by a mob at Oke Ado area of Ibadan on Monday has been identified as a mentally deranged person and not a kidnapper. His name was given as Saheed and popularly known as Baba Ibe.

The victim was identified by some residents of Odo Ona, Ibadan, who visited the scene of the incident.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune, one of the residents of Odo Ona, Mr Bamidele Emmanuel, explained that the mentally deranged man was a resident of Odo Ona where he is well known for menial jobs such as washing of cars and carrying loads in the area.

Emmanuel said, ”He was formerly a driver. His ailment began after the commercial bus he used to drive was stolen. After the theft, the bus owner did not believe that the bus was truly stolen which made the owner report him to the police. The mental problem then began after he returned from the police station. At his return, he began the menial jobs while he lived with the ailment. He was well known at Odo Ona axis since then. This is a case of jungle justice.”

It was also gathered that Saheed had a wife and children who left him after his ailment began.

However, Saheed was at Oke Ado area of Ibadan on Monday, and he was attacked by a mob after he was accused of making an attempt to kidnap a 4-year-old boy.

An eyewitness alleged that Saheed carried a doll on his back to attract kids in the area before a resident there raised the alarm after suspecting his movement.

“It happened around 9:00 am today. The victim was seen roaming the street with a doll at his back, before a resident who identified the child raised the alarm while they were trying to take away the boy.”

A sum of N250,000 was allegedly seen with the suspect before he was killed and burnt to death.

Emmanuel added that when he and other residents of Odo Ona got the information, they moved to the scene where it was confirmed that Saheed was the one killed.

He, however, added that the incident had been reported at the Felele police station in Ibadan.

