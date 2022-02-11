Man bags 7 years jail term for forex fraud in Kano

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of one Muallayedi Mohammed Sani to seven years in jail before Justice Hafsat Yahaya Sani of the Kano State High Court on a three-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

However, the convict and one Sabinatu Aliyu Alhassan were said to have engaged in foreign exchange racketeering, whereby they forged air tickets and visas to collect personal travel allowance, PTA, from commercial banks at official rate and sell at a higher rate in the black market.

One of the charges reads, “That you Muallayadi Muhd Sani sometime in October 2021 in Kano, Kano State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court with intent to defraud, forged some documents titled “Air Ticket, Passport and Visa” purported to have been genuinely issued to facilitate collection of PTA (PersonalTravel Allowance) from commercial banks and thereby committed forgery, an offence contrary to section 363 and punishable under the section, 364 of the Penal Code Law.”

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges. In view of his plea, counsel for the prosecution, Zarami Mohammed asked the court to convict him accordingly.

Defence counsel, Patience Edamaku pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing her client.

Consequently, Justice Sani convicted and sentenced Sani to seven years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) fine.

