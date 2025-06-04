Man bags 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

For attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old (name withheld), Justice Rahman Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Taofik Oladosu, to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Justice Oshodi convicted and sentenced Oladosu to a 14-year jail term, consequent upon his plea bargain agreement to the amended one-count charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The judge, who expressed satisfaction that Oladosu understood the nature of the plea bargain agreement he entered into, held that he must emphasise that the convict was initially charged with the more serious offence of defilement, which carries the prescribed punishment of life imprisonment under the Criminal Law.

Justice Oshodi said, “However, through the plea bargain process, you have pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of attempt to commit sexual assault by penetration under section 262, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

I have considered your plea for mercy, and I have also considered the prosecution’s submissions regarding the appropriate sentence.

The plea agreement, dated and filed on 11 April, provides that you shall serve 14 years’ imprisonment from the date of your remand.

Having considered all the circumstances of this case, including the seriousness of the offence, the impact upon the victim, your guilty plea, and the terms of the plea agreement, I find the agreed sentence appropriate and hereby adopt it.”

Consequently, Justice Oshodi sentenced the convict to 14 years’ imprisonment and held that the sentencing should commence on 14 December 2015, the day of his remand.

The judge further declared that the convict be registered as a sexual offender.

It would be recalled that the convict had been initially arraigned before Justice Nwaka (now a justice of the Court of Appeal) on 5 February 2018, upon which he had pleaded not guilty.

Later, Oladosu was re-arraigned before Justice Oshodi on 16 September 2021. He pleaded not guilty, leading to the case proceeding to trial.

The Lagos State Government (LASG), acting under section 135(1) of the Evidence Act 2011, called two witnesses—a medical doctor and an investigative police officer—through whom compelling documents were tendered as evidence against the convict.

Counsel for the LASG, Ms Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the convict committed the offence between September and December 2015 on Oyo Street in Mushin, Lagos.

Okeowo, who insisted that the convict attempted to sexually assault the survivor by trying to penetrate her vagina with his finger, stated that the offence contravenes section 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE