A loving visit from her husband who she has separated from turned bloody for a 34-year-old woman of Itezhi – Tezhi district in Southern province, Zambia, after she was axed together with her aunt for refusing to return home with him.

According to Zambia Observer, Morris Simwaanda, 36, of Masasabi farming block decided to visit his wife, whom he was on separation with for a month at her aunt’s place and took some food stuff for her and his children.

The couple had been on separation due to marital disputes, causing Mwiinga to leave her home with their four children to start staying with her aunt.

Morris was welcomed by his four children and his wife’s aunt, Silva Muzyamba, aged 56.

However, during his visit, Morris asked his wife if she could return back to their matrimonial home with him, but she refused and insisted she wanted to remain at her aunt’s place.

For that reason, Morris angrily waited for the night to come, for her wife’s aunt to retire to bed.

At 24:00 hours, the sleeping aunt was awakened from her sleep by a loud scream of help.

Upon listening carefully, she discovered it was her niece’s shouting from her hut and promptly, she ran to save her from whatever it was.

Alas! Upon reaching the entrance of her hut, she came across her in-law, Morris who came out with an axe on his shoulder.

Not willing to leave behind a witness, Morris immediately axed the face of his wife’s aunt, leaving her two cheeks bleeding.

Thereafter, he ran away.

Despite being hurt, Muzyamba noticed that her niece also had a cut on her head and was bleeding profusely.

She then shouted for help from the neighborhood and some neighbours rushed to the scene.

They reported the matter to police.

Southern Province police commanding officer, Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident.

He said acting upon the report, police visited the scene and found Mwiinga lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut stretching across the rear part of her head.

Daka said Mwiinga and her aunt who also sustained two cuts on her cheeks were both issued with Police medical report forms and immediately rushed to Itezhi- tezhi Hospital where they were admitted.

“Mwiinga is in a critical condition and is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while her aunt who sustained mild cuts is substantially in a stable state,” said Daka.

Daka said a docket has since been opened for two counts of attempted Murder.

No arrest has been made yet as the suspect is still at large.

