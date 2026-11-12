Man arrested after seven women sexually assaulted in 30 minutes

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after seven women were sexually assaulted within 30 minutes around the University of Huddersfield campus in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, November 11, following reports that a man had approached and sexually touched women around the university campus on Tuesday evening.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the incidents occurred between 6pm and 6.30pm, during which seven women were allegedly assaulted.

Police said all the victims managed to escape after the suspect approached and grabbed them.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault offences and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley of the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit said authorities recognised the distress caused by the incidents and were conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“We fully recognise the distress and concern this incident has caused and can confirm a comprehensive investigation remains ongoing into these offences,” Bradley said.

She added that the police were working with the university to reassure students and staff while ensuring that victims received the necessary support.

“We continue to work closely with our partners at the University to provide reassurance to students and staff and remain fully committed to supporting victims and safeguarding those who live, study and work in Huddersfield,” she said.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of women around the university campus, although police have not released further details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding each assault.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether the suspect was known to any of the victims or whether additional security measures have been introduced at the university.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the suspect has not been charged in connection with the reported offences.

(Metro UK)