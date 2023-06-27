Akwa Ibom State Police command said it has apprehended one Gabriel Ekpri, a native of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in the Itu local government area of the state who allegedly sold his nine-year-old son at a sum of 400,000 to a strange buyer.

A statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon and made available to journalists in Uyo on Tuesday, stated that the suspect was apprehended by the quick intervention squad while on routine patrol in the area.

According to the PPRO, the suspect while confessing to the crime, blamed the devil and biting economy, for his action.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has condemned the action, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

“The Commissioner of Police has condemned the action of one Gabriel Okon Ekpri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area who sold his nine-year-old son for N400,000.

In a related development, Macdon added that the CP has decorated two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) serving in the command, DCP Baba Audu, Area Commander of Eket command, and DCP Lawal Mani of the Department of Operations.

