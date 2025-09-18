Man arrested for alleged incest, rape of niece in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 53-year-old man, Babawale Kolawole, for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old niece sexually for several months.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olayinka Ayanlade, who disclosed this, said the suspect had been arraigned before a magistrate’s court for an alleged case of incest and sexual abuse.

According to the PPRO, the teenager reported her uncle to the command on the 13th of September, 2025, that her uncle had been subjecting her to repeated sexual assault, and had procured an abortion for her twice.

Ayanlade disclosed that the young girl alleged that the suspect engaged in the act almost on a daily basis, while Kolawole had been using a piece of cloth to clean her private part after each episode.

Alayande said upon receipt of the disturbing report, the Gender-Based Offences Unit of the Command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, and diligently processed the case for prosecution.

He has since been arraigned before a competent court of jurisdiction and remanded in custody pending further trial.

The police spokesman reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of women and children, and to ensuring that offenders face the full weight of the law without compromise.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command also arrested one Wale Ibrahim for allegedly killing one Fisayo Ajetumobi over N14,000.00, which was money owed for wood he had earlier sold to Gabriel Oyeniran.

Ayanlade said an altercation between Ibrahim and Gabriel Oyeniran ensued over the indebtedness, and Ibrahim became violent and allegedly stabbed Ajetumobi to death.

Alayande said the suspect was promptly arrested by the police, and after diligent investigation, he has been charged in court to face the full weight of the law.

