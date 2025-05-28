Man arraigned in Calabar for escaping Police custody, damaging handcuffs

A 33-year-old man, Mr. Obi Amba-Ojong, has been charged in a magistrate court in Calabar, Cross River State, for allegedly escaping from police custody and willfully damaging a pair of handcuffs belonging to the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspect was brought before Magistrate Mercy Toney, on Tuesday, May 27, under Charge No. MC/215c/2025. The charges, filed by the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, were signed by prosecuting counsel Solomon Awerikure.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on May 9, 2025, at Adijinkpor Junction, near an army checkpoint in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State. The accused was said to have been in lawful custody for a felonious offence when he allegedly broke free, damaging the handcuffs in the process.

The two-count charge against Mr. Amba-Ojong includes escaping from lawful custody and wilful destruction of police property. The offences are said to be punishable under Section 135(a) & (b), and Section 451 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Vol. III, Laws of Cross River State 2004.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and adjourned the case to June 11, 2025, for hearing.

Magistrate Toney emphasized the seriousness of the charges, noting that such acts undermine the authority of law enforcement and the justice system.

Represented by defense counsel Sunny Mgbe Esq., the defendant is expected to appear in court on the next adjourned date. The case has drawn public interest, with community members keenly awaiting further developments.

The prosecution is expected to present evidence to substantiate its claims, while the defense will seek either an acquittal or mitigation of the charges.

