Adron Homes And Properties Ltd and one Chief Hassan Oladipo have been summoned to appear before a High Court in Ede, Osun State over alleged constituted trespass on a land.

The real estate company and other defendants were according to a court document allegedly invaded and chased away the Plaintiff, Mr Jinadu Nurudeen Adeniyi’s workers on the said land.

The land clearing of the piece or parcel of land measuring four plots of 114 feet by 175 feet by 100 feet by 100 feet lying, being and situate at Osigun Village, off Alajue Road, Ede, Osun State.

In the court document prepared by the Plaintiff’s counsel, Dawood Ajetunmobi, Esq. and Lekan Bello, Esq. of Aljazeera Chambers “commanded that within forty-two days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit.”

The counsels to the plaintiff hereby ordered the court to “ of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents, privies, assigns and any other person or persons claiming through them from further trespassing on the piece or parcel of land measuring four plots of 114 feet by 175 feet by 100 feet by 100 feet lying, being and situate at Osigun Village, off Alajue Road, Ede, Osun State and bounded at the front by a proposed road, on the left by Gaga family land, on the right by Osigun family land and at the back by Gaga family land:”

They also ordered the court to direct the Defendants to jointly and severally pay the sum of N20 million to the Plaintiff as damages for trespass committed on the land.

In a court declaration, Plaintiff purchased the four plots of land from the 2nd Defendant on June 2014.

The declaration read, “One Mr Ayoola Waheed had inherited the land from his forefathers under the Yoruba native law and customs and exercised rights of ownership and possession thereon without any disturbance.

“The said Mr Ayoola Waheed transferred his interest in the land to the 2nd Defendant by way of sale under native law and custom. The 2nd Defendant also exercised rights of ownership and possession on the land before transferring his interest to Plaintiff.

“Upon the completion of the land sale transaction between the 2nd Defendant and the Plaintiff, the Plaintiff was led into possession in the presence of witnesses.

“The Plaintiff has since exercised several acts of ownership and possession on the land including an ongoing erection of fence on the land. A picture of the Plaintiff’s ongoing fence erection project on the land shall be relied upon at the hearing of this suit.





“Sometime in January, 2023, the Plaintiff received the shock of his life when some persons invaded the Plaintiff’s land in the company of armed thugs and armed men of the Western Nigeria Security Network also known as the Amotekun Corps.

“The heavily armed persons and dangerous-looking persons who invaded the Plaintiff’s land attacked the artisans and labourers working on the site of Plaintiff’s ongoing fence erection project and chased everyone away from the land.”