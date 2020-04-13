Man allegedly punches wife to death over misunderstanding in Ondo

A middle-aged farmer, Eric Olowokande, on Monday, allegedly killed his wife, Mojere Olowokande, at Yaba Street, Idanre, in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, over domestic misunderstanding.

Olowokande was said to have punched his wife to death on Monday morning after a misunderstanding between them which led to beating of his wife, resulting in her death.

It was gathered that Olowokande ran from the house into the farm after discovering that his wife had given up the ghost in order to evade arrest by the police.

The remains of the woman have been deposited at General Hospital, Idanre.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officers(PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said that the couple had a misunderstanding when the wife slumped.

According to Ikoro, efforts to revive the woman were not successful as she was confirmed dead in the hospital and her remains deposited at the morgue.

The PPRO, however, said that the suspect had been arrested while investigation would continue.