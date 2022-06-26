Man allegedly hacked mother of two to death in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Operatives have arrested a 30-year-old man, Ebube Oba, for allegedly killing a mother of two, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe aged 45years over quarrelled.

The incident, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement, on Sunday, happened at Ugochukwu lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, on Saturday evening.

He said Preliminary information reveals that late Mrs Uzoamaka had a quarrel with the suspect which resulted to fisticuffs. Ebube hit the victim on the chest and face with a fist blow before she collapsed. she was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty. The body has been deposited to the morgue and the suspect is in custody.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, advised the public not to yield to uncontrollable anger at all times.

The case shall be charged to court after investigations, the PPRO added.

