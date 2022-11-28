Man allegedly dies in police custody after wife posted bail in Adamawa

A middle-aged man, Mr. James Kwatri, has been reported dead but the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Deborah Kwatri, alleged that her husband was killed in police custody.

According to the mother of four, “the police asked me to pay N16,000 for bail which I paid but my husband was not released.”

A tearful Deborah told our correspondent in Yola that she strongly believes her husband was tortured to death while in police custody.

It was gathered that her husband was arrested on Friday 18 after one Nuhu Musa Garta, lodged a complaint against him at Shagari divisional police station in the Yola South Local Government Area.

The widow informed that her late husband was managing an alcoholic beverage shop for Mr. Garta, who is an Area Court judge.

Narrating how it all happened, a neighbour of the deceased, Usman Gorko told journalists that the community strongly suspects foul play in the circumstances that led to the death of Kwatri.

“Actually, on Friday 18th November, Mrs. Deborah Kwatri came to inform me that her husband was arrested by the police following a complaint against him by Nuhu Musa Garta, an Area court judge.

“I enquired to know what was the issue, and she explained that her husband manages an alcoholic beverage shop for the judge; I advised her to be patient, we’ll intervene when it becomes necessary.

“On Tuesday, the 22nd of November, I returned from work only to see a gloomy neighbourhood; and I was told that some police officers, a woman police and a male colleague, one Inspector Isa, brought the dead body of Baban Friday on a commercial tricycle.

“As according to his widow, when they came and laid his remains on the ground, they instructed her to sprinkle water on him; pretending that he merely fainted.

“I insisted to know what happened because she (the deceased person’s wife) had informed me that she was asked to pay N16,000 bail money, which she sold a bag of rice to raise and gave to an officer identified as Inspector Isa.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“So seeing the remains of a man arrested just a few days ago, the youth were provoked to the point of taking the laws into their own hands; but we were able to persuade them.

“His widow told us that her late husband’s boss, Nuhu Musa Garta (Area Court judge) whom he was managing his alcoholic shop reported him to the police because he failed to solve a N10,000 problem for him.

“So when the police from Shagari divisional police station picked him up on the ill-fated Friday on the orders of Garta, they locked him.

“On Saturday, Deborah went to the police station and was allowed to see him, but that was the last time she spent with him.

“She was back there on Sunday, by Monday she was told that her husband was no longer in police custody and that he had been moved to a correctional center facility, but no further details were provided.

“When the police brought back his corpse and dumped it in his house, the immediate neighbour of the deceased, an immigration officer, raised an alarm. Shortly after which some vigilante guys came with a police van from Shagari police station and took the remains of Kwatri to the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital morgue,” he said.

As things stand, the widow, her children and the entire community of Sabon Pegi, along Yola bypass, are alleging that Kwatri may have been tortured to death, according to their lawyer, Barr Chris Cromwell.

Cromwell said, “we have written to the commissioner of police on the instruction of our client, the widow, asking the CP to take necessary measures, because we’re claiming that her husband was killed while in police custody.

“We’re alleging torture and breach of fundamental rights to life and we’re are calling him (CP) to carryout discreet investigation to find out those culpable.”

When contacted, the Adamawa Command PPRO, S.P Suleiman Yahaya, said the police is investigating the matter.