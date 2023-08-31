The Akwa Ibom State Police have arrested a man named Sunday Michael Ben for allegedly defiling his six-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, August 29, 2023, the State Police Commissioner, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, paraded the suspect at the police headquarters in Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo.

During interrogation, the suspect denied the claim.

He said, “I had my daughter with me in the house, and that night, I woke up to fix my heater that was bad because there was light. I didn’t touch her. I believe my girlfriend, who was with me in the house, committed the act. I only noticed in the morning that she had bloodstains on her leg.“

The victim, on her part, explained that someone touched her at night, but she didn’t see who touched her and couldn’t say anything.

The Commissioner confirmed that the suspect would be charged in court following the completion of the investigation.

