Man, 45, one other arrested for gangraping 16-year-old girl in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command have arrested two suspects, one Chidiebere Uzoma, ‘m’ aged 45 years and Uchenna Nwegbu ‘m’ aged 23 years for raping a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) at Osumowo street Awada in Idemili North local government area of the tate.

The Command ‘s Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the incident in a statement, on Saturday, said the suspects abandon the girl unconscious due to excessive loss of blood.

According to Mohammed, It will be recalled that on 19/2/2021, a 16 years old girl was brutally gang raped by two men at Osumowo street Awada in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State,

Following the report, police detectives trailed and arrested the suspects; Chidiebere Uzoma ‘m’ aged 45years of Ukaegbu Street Awada and Uchenna Nwegbu ‘m’ aged 23years of Osumowo street, Awada.

Meanwhile, victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration and multiple lacerations of her hymen was confirmed.

She is presently receiving treatment.

The PPRO said upon interrogation, the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime.

Consequently, the suspects were arraigned before the magistrate court Idemili on 11/3/2021 for prosecution after the investigation was concluded.

