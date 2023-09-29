A 42-year-old man, Chizoba Reuben who allegedly stole an iron ball meant for a ship, on Friday appeared before an Ojo Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 5 at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

The prosecutor said that the iron ball, worth N2.8 million, belonged to the complainant, Mr Gold Ugochukwu.

The alleged offence contravenes the provision of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for trial.

