Man, 39, sentenced to death over murder of lover in Ogun

A 39-year-old, Musiliu Owolabi, on Wednesday, was sentenced to death by hanging over the murder of his lover, Afusat Idowu, by a High Court in Abeokuta.

Owolabi, an automobile mechanic was convicted by the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, on a one-count charge of murder.

Justice Dipeolu in her judgement said the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, that the convict was guilty of the offence.

The judge said the offence committed contravened the provisions of section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

She held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore, sentenced Owolabi to death by hanging.

Earlier, the state prosecuting counsel, Mr James Mafe Director legal Drafting, Planning Research and Statistics, said the convict committed the offence on Feb.1, 2018, at Camp area in Abeokuta.

Mafe said the convict took Afusat his lover to a hotel for pleasure after a while she complained of stomach ache and later started foaming from her mouth

“The convict took her to his vehicle, on his way he noticed she was dead, which he secretly to the deceased to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried her without disclosing to anybody.

“The convict was arrested when the younger brother of the deceased went to the police station to complain that his sister who told him she was going for a naming ceremony at Bode Olude area never returned.

“Upon police investigation, with the help of tracking the deceased phone, it was discovered that the convict was the last person that spoke with the deceased.

“On his arrest, he made a confessional statement to the police and took them where he buried his lover”, he said.

The convict was arraigned on Nov. 12, 2019, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

