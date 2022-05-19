Man, 36, in police net for trafficking wife, son in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 36-year-old man, Kingsley Essien, for trafficking his wife to Mali for prostitution.

The suspect equally sold his two-year-old son for N600,000.

Essien was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Agbara Divisional Police Headquarters, by his wife, Bright, who informed the Police that her husband lured her to Mali, on the pretence that he (Kingsley) had assisted her in securing a job.

The complainant said she never suspected any foul and therefore consented to travel to Bamako to make ends meet.

She was, however, shocked to know that her husband collected a sum of N1.4m and trafficked her for prostitution.

The lady, according to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, found her on her way to the Nigerian Embassy in Mali and informed the officials about her ordeal.





She was assisted to return back to Nigeria by the Embassy.

Upon her return, Bright discovered that her two-year-old son, left in the care of her husband was missing.

She reported the development to the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara Division, SP Abiodun Salau, who detailed his officers to arrest the suspect.

When interrogated, the suspect, confessed to have committed the crime and that he sold his two-year-old boy to yet to be identified man for N600,000.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered that the buyer of the son must be traced and arrested in order to recover the stolen child.

