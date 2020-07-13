Man, 28, remanded over alleged possession of firearms

A Makurdi Upper Area Court, on Monday, remanded one Francis Abah, 28, at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre in Makurdi, over alleged unlawful possession of firearms and membership of an unlawful society.

Abah, whose plea was not taken, resides at Heavy Duty Park, North Bank, Makurdi.

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, adjourned the case till Aug 14 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that a team of detectives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad in conjunction with SARS operatives at B Division Police Station, Makurdi, arrested the defendant during a routine patrol.

Shaagee alleged that when the home of the defendant was searched, a locally made pistol with one live ammunition was recovered.

The prosecutor said that during an investigation, the defendant confessed to being a cultist.

She said the offences contravened Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Fire Arms Special Provision Act 2004, and Section 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage-taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue State, 2017.

(NAN)

