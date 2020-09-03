Man, 28, bags 21 months imprisonment for theft

A Magistrates Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old man, Babangida Duniya, to 21 months in a correctional facility for theft.

Duniya, whose address is not stated, was charged alongside one Musa Yau with criminal conspiracy, house trespass, housebreaking and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that one Nzekwe ThankGod reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police station on Aug. 13.

Bishen said the complainant said that the defendant broke into his house at Aduan and made away with six buckets of paint and one generator, all valued at N75, 000.00.

She noted that the offences were contrary to sections 58, 328, 332 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read to them, they first accused person pleaded guilty while the second denied the charges.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try the first accused summarily in line with a section of the 125 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Michael Bawa, sentenced the first accused person to 21 months imprisonment, with a fine option of N90,000.

Bawa ordered the second accused person to be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter until Sept. 11 for further mention.

