Man, 23 paraded for killing 90-year-old father over ATM card in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara state Police command have paraded a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed his 90-year-old retired army officer father just to steal his Automated Teller Machine (ATM card).

Tribune Online gathered that the suspect, Ibrahim Hassan ‘male’ and a biological son of the deceased, committed the crime at Ajibesin community along Okolowo area of the Ilorin metropolis.

Speaking while parading the suspect, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the suspected murderer had confessed to having killed his father just to dispossess him of the ATM card since he already know the pin.

“On 5/8/2022, one Aishat Ibrahim ‘female’ reported a case of the missing person (her father) one Sabi Ibrahim ‘Male’ a 90 years old retired army corporal to the Police command, the circumstances of his disappearance elicited suspicion hence the resolve of the command to get to the root of it.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Hassan ‘Male’ a biological son of the missing old man.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having administered paracetamol injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after the injection. This he did after coming from the bank where he took his father to renew and collect his ATM card.

“He took the father on a motorcycle he borrowed to convey his father to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated his father to death. He dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the Wema Bank ATM card they went to the bank to collect.

“He escaped to Kaduna state and started withdrawing from his late father’s account. He withdrew a total sum of N59,000. He stated further that the purpose of killing his father was to dispossess him of the ATM card since he already know the pin.

“He also sold the borrowed motorcycle and eloped to Kaduna state where he was eventually arrested”.

The PPRO said that the suspect had taken the Police to where he buried his father, adding that the corpse was exhumed for proper burial.

He also said that the ATM card and the stolen motorcycle had been recovered, adding that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

