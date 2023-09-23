Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa have apprehended a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to his father’s friend.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest in Dutse on Saturday, stating that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday.

Shehu said the suspect, a resident of Madara village in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was arrested in Sundumina village in Birnin Kudu area of Jigawa for a suspected case of motorcycle theft and trespass, contrary to the Penal Code Law of the state.

“The suspect was arrested at about 1:00 p.m. following a tip-off where he had taken the stolen motorcycle for sale at the village’s weekly market.

“Upon his arrest, he confessed to having sneaked into the house of his neighbour, one Malam Muhammad of the same address and a friend to his father, stole his motorcycle (a Boxer) and brought it to Sundumina with the intent to sell,” Shehu said.

The spokesman added that the suspect had stolen the motorcycle on September 13 and kept it until the next market day in Sundumina village.

“The motorcycle was valued at N400,000,” the spokesman added.

According to him, the suspect, who confessed to the commission of the crime, has been charged to a magistrate court in Birnin Kudu for prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…





How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…