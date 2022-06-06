Man, 21, arrested for raping 13-year-old sister in Anambra

A 21-year-old Mr Chinedu Eziuzo, who hails from Adazi-Enu in Anaocha local government area of Anambra state has been apprehended by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) with the help of the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare and Violence Against Persons, Prohibition Implementation.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspect had earlier been engaged in an alleged rape incident that occurred last year involving his 13-year-old younger sister, in their hometown in Adazi-Enu.

It was gathered that Mr Chinedu, who was tracked and captured has allegedly been involved in notorious activities around their neighbourhood which included attempting to rape a young girl at Neni, but was arrested by the vigilante group and subsequently released because of his father’s pleas, beating women including mothers, drug abuse and stealing among others.

It further revealed that anytime he was apprehended, his parents would bail him but after this particular incident, the issue was made public by some of his family members and since then has been at large. He was later apprehended and brought to Awka.

His victim who was treated at Paul Iloghalu Hospital Adazi-Enu is said to be having some medical complications even after treatments.

The State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo who spoke on the issue, cautioned parents against aiding and abetting crimes.





She frowned at the evil meted on the innocent girl, assuring that justice will take its full course. She commended the NAPTIP for their efforts and support in apprehending the perpetrators.