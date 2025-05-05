Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Ltd. Fights Back: Rite Foods Once Again Targets Competition Through Legal Action (SPONSORED)

Rite Foods Limited has once again resorted to legal action—this time targeting Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Limited over its Pop Power Energy Drink, alleging trademark infringement and imitation. This follows a familiar pattern: in 2021, Rite Foods filed a similar suit against NBC’s Predator Energy Drink, which the Federal High Court dismissed as baseless.

Such repeated lawsuits suggest a strategy of legal intimidation rather than fair market competition. Industry observers note that Rite Foods appears threatened by rising competition and continues to use litigation to disrupt emerging players.

Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Limited, a proudly Nigerian company based in Kano, is widely respected for its ethical business standards and high-quality production. Its Pop Power Energy Drink has earned strong consumer praise for its energizing effect, attractive branding, and affordability.

Earlier, both companies reached a mutual 4-point settlement agreement, not as an admission of guilt by Mamuda, but as a good-faith resolution. The agreed terms included:

CAP COLOR (ANY COLOR MAY BE USED EXCEPT YELLOW) – CURRENT CAP “OLIVE GREEN”

BORDER LINES (ANY COLOR MAY BE USED EXCEPT YELLOW) – CURRENT BORDER LINES “WHITE”

DESCRIPTION (ANY WORD MAY BE USED EXCEPT CLASSIC) CURRENT DESCRIPTION “ORIGINAL”

BOTTLE COLOR(ANY COLOR MAY BE USED EXCEPT BLACK OR GRAY) CURRENT BOTTLE COLOR “OLIVE GREEN”

Mamuda Beverages fully complied with the settlement, and packaging reviews confirm these conditions were met. Despite this, Rite Foods resumed legal attacks, even though clear differences exist between the two bottles in design and structure

“Mamuda Beverages will not be bullied,” a company spokesperson stated. “Pop Power stands on its own merit, and Nigerian consumers recognize that.”

Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Limited has full confidence in the Nigerian judicial system and trusts that the rule of law will prevail—affirming its rights and protecting fair competition.

This case raises a broader question: Should established brands be allowedto suppress competition? Or should innovation, consumer choice, and ethical entrepreneurship be encouraged?

Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Limited deserves respect—not harassment—for its professional conduct and contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.