Mammoth crowd, heavy police at MC Oluomo’s 5 million man match for Tinubu/Shettima, Sanwo-Olu

The early Sunday morning downpour could not stop the proposed five million-man match organised by the former chairman of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

There was a heavy police presence as the rally took off at the stadium heading towards Oshodi through the Ikorodu Expressway.

A mammoth crowd, consisting mostly of members of the Park Management Committee early Sunday gathered at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and the National Stadium Surulere of the rally.

There was traffic bottleneck along Funsho Williams Avenue, Yaba, Ikorodu Road and neighbouring communities in Surulere.

Two Fuji musicians, Sulaimon Adio, popularly known as Atawewe and Sulaimon Alao joined the rally from where it took off.

Members of the popular Team Lagos, which comprises top transport union members, musicians and Lagos ” Big Boys” were part of the rally for APC candidates.