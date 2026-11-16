Mammoth crowd awaits Tinubu tomorrow in Kebbi, says Gov Idris

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will arrive to a tumultuous crowd when he lands in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, tomorrow to flag off his presidential campaign.

A visibly happy governor said this while addressing journalists shortly after his two wives inaugurated the women’s wing of the 2027 election campaign council at the Presidential Lodge auditorium.

Governor Idris explained that the government and the good people of Kebbi State were anxiously waiting to receive the President to show him that the people of the state were solidly behind him because of his love for the state.

He emphatically mentioned the various infrastructural developments the state has witnessed under the administration of President Tinubu, which, according to him, made the people pledge their massive votes in the January 12 presidential election.

Governor Idris therefore called on the people of the state in the 21 LGAs to turn out en masse to accord the President and his entourage a massive and historic welcome to Kebbi State, the Land of Equity.