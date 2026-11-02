Mambilla: Liyel Imoke denies knowledge of adoption of 2003 FEC meeting minutes

A former Minister of Power and Steel, Senator Liyel Imoke, on Monday told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that he had no knowledge of the adoption of the minutes of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on May 21, 2003, by any subsequent Council meeting.

The former minister, who also served as Cross River State governor between 2007 and 2015, said this while being cross-examined in the ongoing trial of his predecessor, Dr Olu Agunloye, before the court.

Agunloye, who served as Minister of Power and Steel under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on behalf of the Federal Government, before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, sitting in Apo, Abuja. He is facing an amended seven-count charge bordering on disobedience of presidential directives, conspiracy, forgery and receiving gratification.

He was alleged, among other things, to have received N5.212 million in gratification from Leno Adesanya of Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, through Jide Abiodun Sotirin, in 2019. The payment was allegedly made into his Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) account in connection with the conveyance of the Federal Government’s approval for the construction of the Mambilla project.

The EFCC further alleged that while serving as minister, Agunloye disobeyed a presidential directive on the award of the contract for the Mambilla project and conspired with Adesanya to forge a letter titled “Construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate and Transfer” basis.

The former minister, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, while answering questions from Agunloye’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), Imoke, who served as minister between August 2003 and November 2006, confirmed to the court that the minutes of each FEC meeting were usually adopted at the next Council meeting.

He told the court that the last Council meeting before the controversial contract was awarded was held on May 21, 2003, while the contract was awarded on May 22, 2003. He added that he was not a member of the Council at the time.

Imoke said he could not confirm whether the May 21, 2003, meeting was the last FEC meeting held before the Council was dissolved ahead of the inauguration of former President Obasanjo for his second term in office on May 29, 2003.

According to him, “I was not a member of Council; I was not privy to it.”

The former minister, who is the sixth prosecution witness (PW6) in the case, told the court that he could not recall whether there was any Council meeting at which the proceedings of the May 21, 2003, FEC meeting were adopted.

Asked whether there could be an extract of the minutes of a meeting if they had not been adopted for ratification, the witness told the court that the use of extracts of Council meetings was the practice at the time.

“The extract of Council meeting was the practice then. The Council’s conclusions are derived from the meeting and circulated. At the next meeting, the minutes are read and considered page by page,” Imoke explained.

When asked which Council meeting adopted the minutes of May 21, 2003, given that the Council had been dissolved, PW6 said, “The extracts were circulated after the Council was dissolved.”

As the defence counsel pressed Imoke to tell the court whether the minutes of the May 21, 2003, FEC meeting were adopted at any subsequent Council meeting, the former minister said he was not a member of the Council at the time, having only become a minister in August 2003.

“I wasn’t a member of the Council. I did not become minister until August 2003. I don’t want to make any assumptions on something I have no knowledge.

“I don’t have knowledge of the adoption. I can’t recall. This happened in 2003,” PW6 told the court.

Adedipe then applied to the court for all the documents tendered by the prosecution to be shown to the witness so he could indicate whether any of them showed that the minutes of the May 21, 2003, FEC meeting were adopted at a Council meeting.

After being shown the documents, the prosecution witness told the court, “It will take me some time to go through all of these documents.”

The prosecuting counsel, Abba Mohammed (SAN), subsequently sought an adjournment to enable the witness to attend to a personal matter.

Justice Onwuegbuzie subsequently adjourned the matter until Wednesday, November 11, for the continuation of the cross-examination of PW6.