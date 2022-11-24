Mamaj conference on aviation careers’ development advocacy holds tomorrow

A conference organised to continuously draw the attention of enthusiasts into mainstream aviation and proffer career paths in the industry comes up tomorrow, November 25, 2022 at Lagos airport.

The conference is themed, ‘Inspiring the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals ‘Through Scholarship and Sponsorship.’

The organiser and owner of Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited, Joy Ogbebo, said the conference would be held at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA’s) Annex at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA).

This conference, a career building initiative held annually with goals to promote aviation careers development advocacy and to inspire and attract young Nigerians to the exciting world of aviation, brings together stakeholders, aviation training organisations, professionals and the aspiring young ones.

The aim and objectives of the conference, according to the organiser, are to among other things “introduce and mentor aspiring next generation of aviation professionals on the existing aviation career opportunities, introducing them to their career choice, helping them identify the key skills, highlight the valuable and strategic role of aviators, create a platform for professional and aspiring aviators to connect and share knowledge, as well as connecting them with the relevant training organisations.”

The annual conference, which attracts a large number of participants, features discussions, mentoring sessions and great networking opportunities with stakeholders, aviation schools and professionals.

The keynote speaker for this year’s edition is the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu while the special guest speakers are the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Mathew Pwajok and the Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Captain Modibo Alkali Mahmud.