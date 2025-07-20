Malnutrition: UNICEF, EU, FG move to avert crisis in Sokoto

In a bold response to the malnutrition crisis in Sokoto State, a high-level delegation from UNICEF, the European Union (EU), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and the Federal Government arrived on Saturday to advocate for urgent intervention and increased funding.

Led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Professor Nantewa Yilwatda, the mission aims to galvanise support for tackling the alarming rise in Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the state, which has reached critical levels according to the latest Nutrition SMART survey.

At a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the UNICEF Country Representative acknowledged Sokoto’s commitment, particularly the allocation of ₦500 million to combat the malnutrition crisis in Sokoto.

In a show of partnership, UNICEF pledged ₦1.5 billion in counter-funding, but emphasised the urgency of adopting local, sustainable strategies.

European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, also commended the state’s efforts and reiterated the EU’s resolve to support vulnerable children, especially those facing life-threatening malnutrition.

Speaking passionately during the visit, Minister Yilwatda recalled his own childhood experience as an Internally Displaced Person (IDP), stating that malnutrition and insecurity are closely linked.

“There can be no food security without peace,” he said, urging the state to leverage its vast agricultural production to combat hunger. He lauded the collaboration between the state and humanitarian partners and emphasised the need for durable solutions rooted in local capacity.

Governor Aliyu, in turn, expressed appreciation to development partners and pledged sustained political will to end malnutrition in Sokoto.

The delegation also visited the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital, where they witnessed firsthand the toll SAM is taking on children and health workers.

Stabilisation units supported by UNICEF and MSF are now overstretched, and fears are growing that the upcoming hunger season will worsen the situation.

Health officials warned that supplies of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)—an essential treatment for malnourished children- may run out by September 2025.

They called for the expansion of stabilisation centres, the establishment of new centres in rural areas, as well as immediate clearance of over 30 containers of RUTF currently stuck at Nigerian ports.

In response, the Minister directed UNICEF and partners to submit a detailed report on the bottlenecks affecting RUTF importation. She vowed to work with relevant federal agencies to ensure swift resolution.

“This is no time for bureaucracy. We must act fast to save lives,” Prof. Yilwatda said.

The delegation recommended federal government intervention to unlock RUTF supply chains, increased state investment and the use of local food sources.

It also calls for stronger coordination among stakeholders to scale nutrition services and influence lasting policy change.

The minister announced a follow-up meeting with key agencies and humanitarian groups to ensure implementation of action plans.

