Health

Malnutrition: UNICEF, EU, FG move to avert crisis in Sokoto

Olakunle Maruf
map of Sokoto, Sokoto govt hosts EU, Polio: Four households in Sokoto community refuse immunisation for children, Philanthropist launches emergency water initiative in Sokoto

In a bold response to the malnutrition crisis in Sokoto State, a high-level delegation from UNICEF, the European Union (EU), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and the Federal Government arrived on Saturday to advocate for urgent intervention and increased funding.

Led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Professor Nantewa Yilwatda, the mission aims to galvanise support for tackling the alarming rise in Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the state, which has reached critical levels according to the latest Nutrition SMART survey.

At a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the UNICEF Country Representative acknowledged Sokoto’s commitment, particularly the allocation of ₦500 million to combat the malnutrition crisis in Sokoto.

In a show of partnership, UNICEF pledged ₦1.5 billion in counter-funding, but emphasised the urgency of adopting local, sustainable strategies.

European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, also commended the state’s efforts and reiterated the EU’s resolve to support vulnerable children, especially those facing life-threatening malnutrition.

Speaking passionately during the visit, Minister Yilwatda recalled his own childhood experience as an Internally Displaced Person (IDP), stating that malnutrition and insecurity are closely linked.

“There can be no food security without peace,” he said, urging the state to leverage its vast agricultural production to combat hunger. He lauded the collaboration between the state and humanitarian partners and emphasised the need for durable solutions rooted in local capacity.

Governor Aliyu, in turn, expressed appreciation to development partners and pledged sustained political will to end malnutrition in Sokoto.

The delegation also visited the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital, where they witnessed firsthand the toll SAM is taking on children and health workers.

Stabilisation units supported by UNICEF and MSF are now overstretched, and fears are growing that the upcoming hunger season will worsen the situation.

Health officials warned that supplies of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)—an essential treatment for malnourished children- may run out by September 2025.

They called for the expansion of stabilisation centres, the establishment of new centres in rural areas, as well as immediate clearance of over 30 containers of RUTF currently stuck at Nigerian ports.

In response, the Minister directed UNICEF and partners to submit a detailed report on the bottlenecks affecting RUTF importation. She vowed to work with relevant federal agencies to ensure swift resolution.

“This is no time for bureaucracy. We must act fast to save lives,” Prof. Yilwatda said.

The delegation recommended federal government intervention to unlock RUTF supply chains, increased state investment and the use of local food sources.

It also calls for stronger coordination among stakeholders to scale nutrition services and influence lasting policy change.

The minister announced a follow-up meeting with key agencies and humanitarian groups to ensure implementation of action plans.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bola Tinubu, Tinubu upgrade 8800 primary healthcentres, Tinubu sign tax bills, Tinubu on Benue Tinubu to declare open legislative dialogu,Day of Democracy Tinubu's Democracy Day address, NANS lauds Tinubu for curtailing ASUU strike in Nigeria, Yoruba, Itsekiri groups charge Tinubu to end Benue killings, support for Tinubu's re-election, 83% of Nigerians don’t trust Tinubu govt, NASS, Judiciary — Survey SON commends Tinubu for appointing Ado Inuwa as governing council chairman
Next Article Edo businessman murdered by employees Nigerian Tribune Editorial, Mobi Oparaku clergymen Nigerian environment reign of terrorists mother over land Governor Diri's proposal Abuja hotel extremist ideology Makinde on sports Ken Saro-Wiwa Governor Kihika criminal activities youths in drug abuse Cocoa House Cocoa House Nigeria’s borders Kano DPO arms suppliers to terrorists Okubajo’s allegations Ngugi wa Thiong’o of Africa ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings The castration of Madagascar convict for raping minor

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×