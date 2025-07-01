Malls, shops, other places that are open, closed on Canada Day

People across Ontario, Toronto and the rest of Canada will be celebrating the country’s 158th birthday in different ways on Canada Day, coming up today, from local events to fireworks and time with family and friends.

While many public spaces and businesses will be closed for the holiday, here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed in southern Ontario towns and cities in Canada, like Brampton, Halton, Hamilton, Durham, Niagara Region, and Toronto.

In Mississauga, shopping centres that will be closed include Erin Mills Town Centre, Heartland Town Centre, Dixie Outlet Mall, Sherwood Village (Sheridan Mall), and Meadowvale Town Centre.

For LCBO and beer stores, all LCBO locations will be closed. Most Beer Store locations will be closed too, except for 2458 Dundas St. W., 5800 McLaughlin Rd., and 1550 Dundas St. E.

No waste collection on July 1 (it will happen one day later). Peel Community Recycling Centres will also be closed, and other closures include Canada Post, most grocery stores, schools, and the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA).

As for what’s open, residents can visit Square One Shopping Centre (along with the Walmart Supercentre, Whole Foods, and The Food District), Rabba grocery stores, T&T Supermarket, most Shoppers Drug Mart locations, most restaurants that are typically open on Tuesdays, Celebration Square, and splash pads.

Mississauga’s downtown will host Canada Day events at Celebration Square and the Living Arts Centre. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and wrap up with a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. Personal fireworks are allowed in Mississauga between dusk and 11 p.m. on Canada Day — no permit needed.

Brampton

In Brampton, Shoppers World, major grocery stores, City Hall, the animal shelter, the Brampton On Stage Box Office, Brampton Transit offices (including Lost and Found), and other non-emergency services will be closed as well.

Canada Day is one of the few times each year when the City of Brampton puts on a fireworks show. Under the city’s new rules, personal fireworks aren’t allowed—only the city and the film industry can apply for permits.

Open:

Bramalea City Centre

Restaurants, cafes, and bars (call ahead to confirm hours)

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations and Rabba grocery stores

Parks, trails, and some recreation centres

Wet’n’Wild water park (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Transit:

Brampton Transit: Sunday/holiday schedule (Customer Service closed)

GO Transit: Saturday schedule

Halton (Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Halton Hills)

Most public services and indoor facilities in Halton on Canada Day—including in Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills—will be closed. That includes banks, libraries, town halls, community centres, and LCBO stores. Garbage collection will be pushed back by a day. While many indoor spots shut down, residents can still enjoy the outdoors. Local parks, splash pads, and outdoor pools (weather permitting) will be open, along with select Beer Stores, Wine Rack locations, and most Shoppers Drug Marts. Restaurants and cafes that usually open on Tuesdays may also be operating—it’s a good idea to call ahead. Transit services will run on modified holiday schedules, depending on the municipality.

Closed

Banks, city/town halls, libraries

Most LCBOs and Beer Stores

Most Halton Region offices

Community centres, arenas, and indoor pools

Malls: Milton Mall, Burlington Centre, Mapleview Mall, Oakville Place

Canada Post

Garbage pickup delayed by one day

Open:

Local parks and splash pads

Select Beer Stores (check Burlington and Oakville locations)

Some smaller grocery stores like Rabba

Most Shoppers Drug Marts (call to confirm)

Many restaurants offering dine-in, takeout or delivery

Burlington splash parks and pools (weather permitting)

Outdoor pools in Oakville (except Brookdale)

Conservation Halton parks, Toronto Premium Outlets

Most Starbucks and Tim Hortons

Hamilton

Many places in Hamilton will be closed, including malls, libraries, recreation centers, LCBOs, and government offices. There won’t be any garbage pickup—collection will happen a day later. But there’s still plenty to do. Parks, trails, splash pads, and beaches will be open, and spots like Wild Waterworks and some small shops and restaurants will welcome visitors.

Closed malls and centers include CF Lime Ridge, Eastgate Square, Libraries, recreation centres, arenas, most LCBOs and Beer Stores (some exceptions), Government offices (all levels), Farmers’ Market, museums, Animal Services, community recycling centres, Canada Post, and No waste collection (delayed by one day)

Open:

Parks, splash pads, beaches, trails

Hamilton Conservation areas

Most Shoppers Drug Marts and small grocery stores

Wild Waterworks

Dundurn National Historic Site (Canada Day Military Tattoo at 5 p.m.)

Some restaurants, cafes, and bars (call ahead)

Municipal golf courses

Celebration:

Bayfront Park will host a free event with fireworks, food trucks, and live entertainment. Personal fireworks are allowed.

Durham (Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Pickering, Clarington)

The following places will be closed today, being Canada Day in Durham:

Shopping malls (e.g., Pickering Town Centre, Oshawa Centre)

LCBOs, most Beer Stores

Libraries, municipal offices, Canada Post

Most recreation centres

Garbage and recycling: delayed by one day

While the malls, beaches, and centres listed below will be open, some of them require that you call ahead before visiting:

Most restaurants (call ahead)

Shoppers Drug Marts, Rabba, and some independent grocery stores

Casinos in Pickering, Ajax, and Scugog

Select Beer and Wine Stores

Craft breweries (e.g., Town Brewery in Whitby, Old Flame in Port Perry)

Public beaches (lifeguards on duty at Lakeview Beach)

Outdoor pools and splash pads

There would be fireworks shows at Pickering (Kinsmen Park), Ajax (Ajax Downs), Oshawa (Lakeview Park), Whitby (Victoria Fields), Uxbridge (Elgin Park), Port Perry (Palmer Park), Bowmanville (Garnett Rickard Complex)

Niagara Region (Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara-on-the-Lake)

Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake remain open as tourist areas. Most other municipalities, like St. Catharines and Welland, will see widespread closures.

Most grocery stores will be closed, as will community centers, libraries, Canada Post, LCBOs, and beer stores and the following malls: Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Briarfield, Seaway Mall

However, places expected to open include Canada One (Niagara Falls), Outlet Collection at Niagara, most tourist attractions and restaurants, smaller grocery stores, most Shoppers Drug Marts, wineries, breweries, Wine Rack locations, and movie theaters.

Toronto

Toronto will be busy with Canada Day events, and many attractions will stay open.

Places to stay open include:

Eaton Centre, CF Markville, Hillcrest Mall

Tourist sites: CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, ROM, Casa Loma, Toronto Zoo, AGO, Aga Khan Museum

Summerhill Market, Whole Foods Yorkville, Eataly

Canada’s Wonderland

Some Beer Stores (check locations)

Like some other cities mentioned earlier, LCBOs, Canada Post, and banks will also be closed in Toronto. Likewise, malls like Yorkdale, Fairview, Sherway, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Shops at Don Mills won’t open, while libraries, government offices, and St. Lawrence Market will also be under lock.

There would be Fireworks Shows at 10 p.m in Toronto at the following locations: Ashbridges Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Mel Lastman Square, Harbourfront Centre, Amesbury Park, Stan Wadlow Park

