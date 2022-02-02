Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN

With over 100 awards, from home and abroad, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, is one of the most decorated Nigerian lawyers in history. And for a man who has dedicated his life to law and philanthropy, that he is so much garlanded should be of little surprise. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria of 25 years, Ali is one of the choice election petition lawyers in Nigeria, sought after across political spectrum.

A former partner at the law firm of Adegboyega Awomolo & Co, Ali went solo in 1994 and in the last 28 years, he has built a brand, that is well-regarded worldwide.

With an intellectual bent to his legal practice and jurisprudential engagements, he has been part of numerous law publications, including serving as the chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Nigerian Bar Journal.

Beyond the notable cases he had done at different courts, especially at the apex court which have called global attention to his erudition and sagacity, it is in the area of the upliftment of humanity through his foundation, that he has won great admiration from everyday people.

An alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, when it was University of Ife, Ali has etched his name in gold as an admirable ambassador of the legal community.