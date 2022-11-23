Mall delivers N175m expired food items to Kano govt for destruction

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday in Kano commended Sufaye Investment Limited for delivering expired food items worth N175 million to the state government.

It will be recalled that the chairman of the Sufaye Investment, Alhaji Ahmed Sufi had delivered the said expired food and drinks items to Kano Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) for destruction.

According to the commendation letter, Ganduje praised Sufaye as being a worthy ambassador of soft drinks and water dealers as well as other edible food items in the state

Chairman of the KCPC, Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, said Sufi is a rare commodity in the state who has been assisting the agency in fishing out bad people who sell expired goods to the public.

He disclosed that even last year, Sufi, in collaboration with the leadership of Singer Market, worked tirelessly during Ramadan to fish out bad eggs.

He added that “the singer market leadership, under Alh Bello are our good friends. However, this development came from Sufaye alone, worth 175m.”

While reacting to the development, Alhaji Sufi said “we delivered these goods to the agency because we believe in the leadership of the agency under Baffa Babba Dan Agundi.”

He stated that: “We will continue to partner with the agency to protect the innocent citizens of our dear state and the country at large.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Lost $2bn To Oil Theft Between January And August This Year — Senate

The Ad-Hoc Committee set up by the Senate for a thorough investigation on oil theft and consequent damage to the nation’s economy said in its report, considered and adopted by the Senate…

Ekiti Assembly Of Two Speakers In One Week

YOMI AYELESO examines the crisis rocking the Ekiti State House of Asssembly, which has resulted in two members laying claim to the office of Speaker in the last few days to succeed former Speaker Funminiyi Afuyi…

Bated Breath Over Makinde’s Strategy For 2023 Elections





With Governor Seyi Makinde officially kicking off campaign for his reelection, on Tuesday, WALE AKINSELURE, in this piece, writes on issues, underpinnings that greet the Oyo governor’s bid for a second term in office…

6 Things You Are Doing That Are Lowering Your Sperm Count

Certain lifestyle factors play a large role in determining a man’s sperm count. The good news is that most of the time, sperm count levels are not permanent. Normal sperm production takes 60 to 90 days. That means the effects of poor lifestyle choices can be reversed in just two or three months…

Atiku Out To Redeem Nigeria From APC Govt’s Failure — Bafarawa

An elder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa once run for the office of president. In this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, he talks about preparations…