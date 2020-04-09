Male infertility possible side effect of tramadol

ALTHOUGH tramadol has apparently a strong pain-relieving effect, experts have warned that the drug should be used with caution with appropriate dose monitoring to avoid its undesirable side effects on male fertility.

In a new study, experts said the use of this drug as a sexual stimulant, over time, decreased the levels of sex hormones, resulted in diminished sperm production and affect fertility in male rats.

The study, indicative of tramadol toxic effect on the male reproductive organs, was in the 2020 edition of the Middle East Fertility Society Journal.

The study had evaluated the chronic toxic effects of tramadol on the reproductive system of 60 male albino rats weighing between 130 and 150 grammes that were divided into two groups.

The first group (control group) included 30 rats and received saltwater 0.9 per cent 1ml/day orally for 45 days. The second group (tramadol group) included 30 rats and received tramadol 60mg/kg three times per week for 45 days. Blood samples and testes were obtained from the animals and analysed.

The results revealed that there was a decrease in the levels of the sex hormones and an increase in the serum prolactin level in animals treated with tramadol.

In addition, examination of the testes revealed distinct abnormal changes, including a reduction in sperm count, motility and vitality compared with the corresponding control group.

They, however, said further studies on the effect of tramadol on sex hormone levels and changes in the quality of sperm parameters are recommended.

Previously, researchers had said that tramadol induced structural sperm abnormalities, attributing this effect to the spermicidal effect of tramadol.

Moreover, reported side effects of tramadol include headache, dizziness, nausea, constipation, sweating, itching and central nervous system stimulation.

Sex-enhancing drugs have become some of the most prescribed and abused pharmaceuticals over the years. Indeed, it is reasonable to believe that recreational use of erotic medications may exceed their recommended medical use.

Opioids are among the most useful therapeutic drugs for pain management. They are well known to affect the sexual drive in male humans and rodents.

Furthermore, long-term exposure to heroin causes a decrease in sperm motility.

