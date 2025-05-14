Malaria prevention: ACPN backs Geneith health competition

… advocates collective action against malaria

In its bid to tackle malaria, the National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Ambrose Igwekanma Ezeh, has thrown his weight behind the Geneith Health Competition, an initiative designed to engage Nigerian youth in the national fight against malaria.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Lagos headquarters of Geneith Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, Ezeh noted that the initiative serves as a critical intervention in Nigeria’s malaria crisis.

He called for a collaborative approach to disease prevention, warning that the country cannot continue to bear the health and economic burden malaria imposes, especially on its youth.

He said, “The fight against malaria is a collective effort. It requires the involvement of all sectors, government, private organisations, and communities, to devise innovative solutions that make a real impact.”



The endorsement follows a high-level meeting attended by Mr. Umenwa Emmanuel, Managing Director/CEO of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, and Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, MD/CEO of CEOAfrica. Also in attendance were senior Geneith officials including Pharm. Judith Udeh (Principal Manager, Marketing), Pharm. Okechukwu Simeon (AGM, Sales), and Pharm. Bimbo Bowoto (AGM, Sales & Marketing), who reaffirmed their commitment to combating malaria through strategic health education and innovation.

Umenwa emphasised that the decision to fund the Geneith Health Competition was inspired by a desire to make meaningful, long-term contributions to public health.

“Eliminating malaria in Nigeria becomes a realistic goal when we focus on the youth,” he stated. “They are the driving force behind any sustainable national vision.”

The Geneith Health Competition, already being described as the largest health-related youth engagement initiative in Africa, seeks to mobilise students across tertiary institutions to serve as malaria ambassadors, leading awareness campaigns and prevention efforts within their communities.

Ilobanafor, who has been instrumental in amplifying the competition’s vision, said the program is not only a health intervention but also a transformational youth empowerment strategy.

He said, “This is a historic milestone in public health and youth advocacy. Young people are innovative and energetic, they have the power to reshape Nigeria’s health future.”

He urged more Nigerian businesses and institutions to emulate Geneith’s model of social responsibility, particularly in the face of persistent public health threats.

“We are proud that Coatal Forte Softgel is supporting this campaign, but we need more patriotic organizations to rise to the challenge,” Ilobanafor added.

The Geneith Health Competition stands out not only for its scale and ambition but also for its strategic alignment with national and continental efforts to eliminate malaria by 2030, in line with the African Union’s health goals.

As public health experts continue to stress the importance of community-led action in disease eradication, the ACPN’s national leadership endorsement signals a shift toward collaborative, youth-driven solutions that could redefine Nigeria’s malaria response strategy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

