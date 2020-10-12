Malaria infection drops from 43 per cent to 13 per cent in Benue ― Health Commissioner

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Malaria infection in Benue, Benue Health Commissioner

Benue State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saleh Ikwulono has said that malaria infection in the state has dropped from 43 per cent to 14 per cent.

The health commissioner stated this yesterday during the media on Insecticidal Treated Nets organized by health partners which include; Global Health Supply Chain, US Presidential Malaria Initiative, PMI and Breakthrough Action.

Ikwulono recognized the roles of the partners in the fight against Malaria in the State, saying that the state through their efforts had witnessed 66 per cent mosquito net utilization, quoting, National Demographic Health Survey.

The commissioner said, “The desire of the State government is to ensure that there is 100 per cent net utilization. Thus, the need for adequate advocacy to ensure that the campaign gets to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

ALSO READ: National Peace Committee commends Ondo electorate, INEC

Speaking earlier, the state coordinator of Breakthrough Action, Dominic Usman said that the health partners would distribute over 3.6 million Insecticidal Treated Nets in the state.

Usman said that over 1.4 InsecticidalTreated Nets were distributed in 2016, however, disclosed that more than 3.6 million Nets would be distributed in 2020 in the State scheduled to commence on 14th to 18th October 2020

He commended the state government for its efforts at reducing malaria in the state.

According to Usman, “Benue State scores 100 per cent in active participation in the reduction of Malaria. The State has indeed taken the bulk by the horn. There has also, been adequate community mobilization that has seen an increase in the utilization of ITN.

Usman said that the objective of the orientation is to re-orientate journalists on Malaria prevention and control with specific emphasis on ITN, adding that it is meant to explain the importance of the implementation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is to motivate journalists to develop an interest in the coverage and reporting of the campaign, pre, during and post-campaign activities. It is to get journalists to join in the National crusade for a Malaria free Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Commercial bus drivers’ protest grinds Benin

Latest News

Local stock market opens week weaker by 0.3 per cent

Latest News

We’re never afraid of scrutiny, says NNPC boss

Latest News

Again, #EndSARS protesters barricade downtown Benin, demand release of 12 youths

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More