Malami tells Magu: I will appear before Salami panel if…

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday, indicated his readiness to testify before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel if summoned.

Malami gave the hint during an interview on Arise TV while reacting to a letter by the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, calling on Salami to summon the AGF.

Magu had through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu wrote a letter to the Salami-led panel, calling on it to summon the AGF.

Shittu, who cited Section 36(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Nigerian Constitution, said, “Based on the foregoing, we humbly request that the Honorable Attorney General, who is the main accuser in these proceedings, be graciously invited to give evidence in connection with the subject matter of this inquiry with specific reference to our client in the interest of fair hearing.

“We believe this request ought to be resolved before our client is called upon to enter his defence in these proceedings.”

But while countering the duo during the interview, the AGF explained that he had nothing to hide, saying he would not hesitate to give the Salami-led panel the full cooperation needed to succeed in the task.

He was quoted as saying; “So, if indeed the Ayo Salami panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the AGF in the person of Abubakar Malami for any testimony, for any clarification, for examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly, gladly within the spirit and context of the rule of law be there to testify, be there to be cross-examined, be there to be examined within the context of the rule of law.

“Our position as a government is to be submissive to the rule of law and the rule of law component of it requires that when we are called upon to clarify issues, when we are called upon to be examined, when we are called upon to be cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will be there and will gladly cooperate with the inquiry institution and that indeed was an attribute of the government that translated to the victory we are seeing today arising from P&ID.

“Abubakar Malami has along the line, within the chain of the arbitral process, submitted to uncountable invitations, responded to uncountable requests for clarification of issues and indeed executed uncountable witness statements for the purpose of putting the record straight and the case of Salami will certainly not be an exception,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

Malami tells Magu

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Malami tells Magu