Malami hinges national development on youth empowerment

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said that the empowerment of the teeming youths in Nigeria will ensure the desired development of the country.

The AGF said in a statement at the weekend that the Federal Government is committed to youth empowerment through various schemes and initiative.

The statement issued by Malami’s media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu on Sunday said the Federal Government has introduced Youth-oriented empowerment initiatives in order to amply utilize the talents and skills they are endowed with.

The minister cited examples of N-Power programs, employment opportunities to 774,000 Nigerian youths, community policing, special loan for small and medium enterprises packages aimed at boosting the capacity and harnessing the potential of the young.

According to the statement, the Minister made the remarks on Saturday in Birnin-Kebbi as part of outreach engagement to community leaders and youth in his home state of Kebbi, where he urged the youth to be law-abiding and of good conduct.

He warned the youth against allowing themselves to be used by politicians in causing the crisis to distract constituted authorities.

