Malami: Group slams N2bn suit against Sahara Reporters over alleged defamation

A Civil Society group, Incorporated Trustee of Global Integrity Crusade Network, on Monday slammed N2billion suit against Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters and two others over alleged defamatory publications against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The group, which joined Vanguard Media Limited and Barrister Kabiru Akingbolu as other defendants in the suit, prays the Federal High Court in Abuja, for an order compelling the defendants to jointly and severally pay Malami the N2 billion as compensation for the trauma, emotional stress, damage and or injury caused to the AGF due to the alleged propaganda, fake news and blackmail published in the July 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 18, 2020 edition of their media organisations.

The Plaintiff, in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/816/2020 and dated July 20, 2020, for the enforcement of fundamental human rights wants the court to make an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, either by themselves, agents, previews and correspondents and representatives from further publishing articles or news items capable of causing trauma, emotional stress, damage or injury to the person of Abubakar Malami.

The group also prayed for an order directing the four respondents to retract all the libellous publications made against the person of the AGF captioned, “Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami buys multimillion mansions for newly married son, guest flouts social distancing guidelines during lavished wedding ceremony”

Plaintiff also asked the court to direct Omoyele Sowore and Kabiru Akingbolu to issue a well worded public apology to Malami to be published on the platforms of the Sahara Reporters and Vanguard Media Limited and front pages of three newspapers of wide coverage in Nigeria for the libellous publications made against him within seven days from the date judgment is delivered on this matter.

In a 36-paragraph fact in support of the suit, instituted by Edward Omaga on behalf of the plaintiff, the civil group claimed to have been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and has the mandate to advance human rights and support the fight against corruption, terrorism and economic sabotage.

The group alleged that on 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 18th of July, 2020, Sowore and Akingbolu published series of prejudicial articles against Malami with the singular aim of disparaging his reputation before the right-thinking members of the society.

Plaintiff further stated that due to trauma, emotional stress and damage caused Malami by Sowore and Akingbolu with the use of their news media, the AGF is entitled to monetary compensation and public apology for the unlawful violation of his fundamental rights.

The group, therefore, asked the court to declare that the publications by Sowore and Akingbolu are tantamount to violation of Malami’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, private and family life as well as integrity.

The plaintiff also prayed that the court should declare that Sowore and Akingbolu, by their persistent propaganda, fake news and blackmail against Malami was injurious to his character and lower his estimation in the eyes of right-thinking persons in the society.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE