Malami fires at Premium Times, Sahara Reporters over reports on Paris Club refund

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has denied a report by Premium Times and Sahara Reporters purportedly alleging pushing for payment of contradictory and incongruous figures regarding judgment debt and Paris Club refund.

Dr. Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister said in a statement on Saturday that the online media report lacks merit as evidenced by not only contradictory submissions but also a hasty collection of feeble fabrications, unsubstantiated concoctions and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

According to the Gwandu, “The truth of the matter is that Malami, Minister of Finance, Gambari and indeed, Government of President Muhammadu Buhari have been applying extra-ordinary due diligence to avoid whatever was suspected to be suspicious liability whose antecedents were rooted in past administration in respect of which Premium Times and Sahara Reporters were allegedly complicit in failing to question the issues or draw the attention of the general public to the matter at that time.”

In order to set the record straight, Gwandu said, the judgment sum in contention relates to the judgment of the Supreme Court by which parties of interest were adjudged entitled to $3,188,079,505.96 in 2013 before Buhari’s administration came in place

Considering the enormous volume of the judgment sum and dwindling resources coupled with the policy imbibed by the AGF to save the federal government of frivolous liabilities, Gwandu said Malami embarked on extra-ordinary due diligence including directing for investigation of the matter by law enforcement and security agencies to assess the veracity of the claim in view of the lessons derived from the fraudulent P&ID case.

He said the genesis of the said judgment debts was based on the suit filed by some affected Local Governments and ALGON against the Federal Government of Nigeria in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/130/13 – LINAS International LTD & 235 ORS V. Federal Government of Nigeria & 3 ORS to recover the sum of $3,188,079,505.96, of which judgment was delivered in favour of the plaintiffs on December 3, 2013.

“Consequently, a garnishee order absolute was granted in 2016 directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as garnishee to pay $3,188,079,505.96 to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON). The garnishee order was granted by Hon. Justice H.B Yusuf.”

He said in view of the financial status and the volume of the transaction, due diligence relating to contractual undertones and the judgment were carried out by the AGF in order to guard the government coffers against being robbed by some unscrupulous agents like the case of P&ID.

The AGF Office wrote letters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Service (DSS) and ALGON to furnish him with facts that will guide his legal opinion.

The AGF, through the then Director of Civil Litigation, E.O. Omonowa, on August 29, 2018, wrote a letter (MJ/CIV/ABJ/440/16) to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the ALGON seeking among other things, “Evidence of the resolution by ALGON to engage Ted Edwards/Edwards Partners to recover funds related to the refund of Paris and London debt over-deductions as well as evidence the amount recovered by Ted Edwards/Edwards and Partners.

The AGF’s letter to ALGON also sought evidence of the authorization by the various Local Government Councils consenting to the payment of a professional or legal fee to Ted Edwards/Edwards and Partners from their portion of a refund of Paris and London debt over deductions, confirmation of the engagement of Redemption Chambers (E.A Egbebu &Co) to file an action challenging the judgment obtained by Ted Edwards/Edwards & Partners against ALGON and evidence of the resolution by ALGON to award the contract to Riok Nigeria Ltd for the construction of boreholes across the 774 LGAs.

The AGF further sought evidence of the execution or performance of the said contract by Riok Nigeria Ltd and the evidence of the authorization by the various Local Government Councils to the payment of the contract sum due to Riok Nigeria Ltd from their portion of a refund of Paris and London over-deductions.

In a letter titled, “Extract of Resolution of the meeting of the Board on 29/09/2011”, Paragraph 1 of the letter indicated “That Edwards and Partners Law Firms should be appointed as Solicitors and Legal Representatives for the Board of Incorporated Trustees of ALGON.

The AGF then wrote letters to law enforcement and security agencies, including EFCC to conduct independent investigations on the issue.

The statement said Sahara Reporters and Premium Times, by deliberate design to misrepresent the public, refused to draw the attention of the public that the EFCC and other security agencies had, at the request of the office of the AGF investigated and provided investigation report on the matter, inclusive of an interim report, a work in the progress report and a final report which efforts the two media houses have mischievously chosen to overlook in their report.

“A point of interest is that in the final report, the EFCC maintained that the respective judgments obtained by Riok Nig. Ltd and Edwards & Partners affirming their entitlements to payments were confirmed by the records obtained from the respective FCT High Courts.

“Findings of the investigation of the Law Enforcement and Security Agency also revealed that there exist a valid consultancy and legal service agreement between Ted Edwards and Partners and Incorporated Trustees of ALGON for the recovery of Local Government’s share of London Debt Buy Back and Exist from the Federal Government of Nigeria consolidated revenue fund.

“Contrary to the claim by the Premium Times report that a letter from ALGON dated September 10th, 2018 denied the involvement of Ted Edwards/Edwards and Partners for the said project, seven years before the so-called letter, ALGON resolved to and did engage the parties for the project.

“The report concluded that so far, facts of the case as revealed in the course of investigation do not indicate any act(s) of criminality on part of the parties in the transaction, please”, the statement added.

“With regards to the level of completion of the contract awarded to Riok Nig Ltd and its physical existence, verification exercise conducted through the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria confirmed the existence of the projects.

“While some have been completed, others are at various stage of completion, The various stages established are that 182 are completed, 91 are functional, 33 are abandoned, 205 were ongoing while 107 are not identified and those geographically surveyed are 178.

The report, he said recommended, among others that the AGF directs the Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN Governor to pay the contractor to enable him to complete the project for the benefit of these people.

