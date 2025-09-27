Malala set to champion girls’ education in Nigeria

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to advocate for girls’ education in Nigeria, focusing on key issues such as ensuring married and pregnant girls’ access to education, increasing education financing, and using education as a solution to end child marriage.

Malala, who arrived in Nigeria on Friday for the September 2025 Malala Fund Board of Directors meeting, will be joined by Malala Fund CEO Lena Alfi, board members, and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, in advancing these priorities in Nigeria.

While in Abuja, Malala will also meet with young girls and education champions supported by Malala Fund to hear directly about their experiences and the changes they want to see in their communities. She will hold engagements with key government and civil society leaders to help accelerate progress for girls’ education across Nigeria.

Nigeria is a priority country in the Malala Fund’s global strategy (2025–2030). Since 2014, Malala Fund has invested over $8 million in Nigerian partner organisations working to break down the barriers keeping girls out of school.

Malala’s return to Nigeria comes at a pivotal moment as government, civil society, and international partners look to strengthen commitments so every girl in Nigeria can access and complete 12 years of education.

About Malala Fund:

Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and choose their own futures.