Malala Fund pledges $50m globally for girls’ education

Malala Fund has announced a bold new strategy to champion girls’ education worldwide, pledging $50 million in grants to secure rights and resources for girls to complete 12 years of education.

This initiative aims to unlock more funding for education, protect the right to learn and drive long-term change where girls’ needs are greatest.

Over the next five years, the organisation will focus on changing systems that hold entire communities back, particularly girls, and provide support that lasts.

The fund will also prioritise grassroots organisations, reserving at least 20% of its funding for groups led by girls and young women, while deepening its work in countries like Nigeria and Pakistan, home to nearly 15% of the world’s out-of-school girls.

The Fund’s Communications Manager in Nigeria, Nankwat Dakum, disclosed this in a statement and made available to Tribune online, as she added that the funding forms part of the Fund’s new five-year strategy titled Strengthening Rights and Securing Resources for Girls’ Secondary Education.

“This strategy will support local groups, advocate for better education funding, and help girls complete 12 years of education — especially those affected by early marriage,” she said.

Dakum also said a significant portion of the investment is allocated to Nigeria, as the Fund empowered 21.8 million girls over 10 years and invested over $56 million.

Dakum stated that over five million Nigerian girls remain out of school, with the North-East and North-West worst affected.

“Girls face child marriage, poverty, gender violence, and insecurity — challenges worsened by underinvestment in education.

“Malala Fund’s strategy will address this. We support women-led organisations, demand fair education policies, and hold leaders accountable for education funding.

“Our efforts will prioritise Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano and Oyo states, while also engaging the federal level to push electoral reforms,” she said.

Similarly, the Malala Fund’s Nigeria Chief Executive, Ms Nabila Aguele, praised girls for standing up for their education rights.

“We are witnessing adolescent girls in Nigeria demand education, despite overwhelming odds.

“This strategy represents our promise to support them. Advancing girls’ education demands swift policy reforms and local engagement,” Ms Aguele said.

Malala Fund Co-founder, Ziauddin Yousafzai, recently visited Nigeria to meet traditional and religious leaders, as well as civil society groups.

He said, “Despite the challenges girls face in Nigeria, I’m hopeful because of the shared purpose of partners who are not just driving change, but standing with girls every step of the way.”

The visit aimed to mobilise men and boys to support girls’ right to education.

It marked a vital step in implementing the Fund’s 2020–2025 strategic plan.

Malala Fund was co-founded in 2013 by Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai.

The Fund champions 12 years of free, safe, quality education for every girl, everywhere.

