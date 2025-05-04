Malaika schools Small Doctor over Fuji comments, says ‘Fuji is bigger than you think’

Veteran Fuji musician, Alhaji Sulaimon Alao Malaika, has issued a firm response to singer Small Doctor, following the latter’s controversial remark implying that Fuji music is on the decline.

Small Doctor, during a recent interview, stirred controversy when he lamented the current state of Fuji, claiming that the genre has not produced any notable stars since the emergence of Remi Aluko. “Since the emergence of Remi Aluko, there’s been no other known Fuji musician,” he said, a comment that quickly drew backlash from Fuji enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Malaika, who is widely respected for his contributions to the Fuji genre, didn’t mince words as he addressed the issue. Speaking directly to Small Doctor, he stated:

“My dear music son @Smalldoctor, I read your take on Fuji music and I must say I disagree. There are many Fuji musicians who emerged after Remi Aluko and are doing excellently well both home and abroad.”

He argued that Fuji’s perceived lack of visibility is not the same as irrelevance. Instead, he blamed the disparity in media attention, pointing out that hip-hop and Afrobeats have long received more airtime on mainstream platforms.

“If Fuji got the same level of attention radio and TV give to hip-hop, it would be much bigger today,” Malaika said. “Despite the odds, Fuji remains a strong, formidable genre—one that even influences many hip-hop tracks today.”

The singer went on to educate Small Doctor on the genre’s complexity and resilience, noting that Fuji has a cultural depth that continues to nurture fresh talents even if they don’t always make headlines.

“Fuji music is more detailed than your genre. And while millions sing hip-hop, only a few break out. Stardom is not by power or wisdom—it’s about consistency and grace.”

Malaika didn’t shy away from comparisons, adding that other traditional genres such as Apala and Juju have faced even more severe drops in mainstream prominence, yet their cultural relevance remains intact. He emphasised that Fuji, particularly among Yoruba-speaking communities in Nigeria and abroad, still commands a passionate and loyal following.

The Fuji star made a call for greater unity among Nigerian musicians, urging artists to promote collective growth rather than diminish each other’s genres.

“Whether it’s Fuji, Hip-hop, Apala or Afrobeat, we are all ambassadors of our culture. Rather than downplay a genre, let’s amplify each other.”

