Makurdi youths protest killings by armed herders

Several youths embarked on a protest on Thursday evening following the deaths of three individuals killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen invader at Agaan community, a suburb of Makurdi, Benue State,

The incident happened around 6 PM and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of three people.

Agaan is located approximately three kilometres from Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

The killings ignited spontaneous protests among local youths, who attempted to burn down the house of Alfred Berger, the lawmaker representing the area in the state assembly.

A resident of the community, who identified himself as Terna, stated that the attackers stormed in around 6 PM, shooting indiscriminately and leading to the fatalities.

Berger confirmed the attack in an interview with journalists on Friday, mentioning that the youths had brought the corpses to his house and tried to set it on fire.

The state police command also confirmed the attack and the attempt by the youths to burn down the lawmaker’s residence. Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the command, issued a statement on Friday, stating that officers responded swiftly to a distress call and pursued the attackers.

The statement read, “On 29/05/2025 at about 1800hrs, information was received about an attack at Tse Orjime, Mbalagh council ward, Makurdi.

“Police teams within the area responded immediately and started chasing the attackers into the bush. Simultaneously, youths of the area mobilized themselves and were attempting to burn down Hon. Alfred Bergers’ house; a State House of Assembly member representing the area. They were also resisted by the police.

“At the end of the operation, three (3) corpses earlier shot by the attackers were recovered and taken to General Hospital, Northbank while the investigation is ongoing.”

