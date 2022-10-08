Making music gives me untold joy — Rich Turner

Rich Turner says he becomes glad and feels an unexplainable joy anytime he’s making music.

After venturing into music at the young age of 17, Turner has continued to impress his fans and keeps them yearning for more of his music.

He recently disclosed that one of the reasons he will continue making music is because it gives him a type of joy and happiness that even he hasn’t been able to figure out.

“I just want to make music because it makes me a happy person. No right thinking person will abandon what gives them happiness. Music gives me happiness and that is why I don’t think I can stop making music.

“I have been at a very low place at some point in my life and the only thing I held on to was making music.

“Anyone who derives joy in making music will most certainly make good music, and good music is what people what to hear. This is what I am offering.

“Life gave me so many things to talk and sing about, that’s why I’ve got flows and appreciate real music.”