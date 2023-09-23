Every successful story has a beginning. Sometimes it involves taking risks and learning to wing your way around it. It’s all a process and I want to share my story on here. I’m an inquisitive person. Ever curious, you would always find me reading everything and anything out of curiosity. I discovered crypto on one of my knowledge-hunting days. I was reading an article on Quora when an Ad about crypto investment popped up on my screen.

As explained in the Ad, the investment could start with as low as $1 using the Luno app. So I downloaded Luno and invested some money (less than $10) to buy Bitcoin. This was in late 2019. Ponzi schemes were on the rise in early 2020. It was the era of the likes of Forsage and Tradera which operated on a referral chain- participants were required to refer three people while each of them were also required to refer three people each before getting eligible to make money.

Prior to this time, I was a menace on my school’s twitter sphere so I was quite popular. Several folks tried to convince me to hop on the trend, considering my position as a menace. They believed I had the audience and referral would not be a problem but I declined… because in all honesty, it felt like too much work and stress.

Fading that chapter, I decided to go full-time into crypto with two of my friends. We registered for a signal group and the owner of the group regularly dropped coins for us to buy via Uniswap. Unfortunately, we bought a lot of rugs. The value of the coins was dipping drastically, and we were losing money. At one point, the losses overshadowed the profits.

One faithful day, I got a text from Jalaal saying the Uniswap wants our wallet addresses for the Uniswap token airdrop so he could claim it for us. We qualified for the airdrop because we had been trading with Uniswap beforehand. The token traded for about $1,500. That was my first major win in crypto. I was so excited.

We kept on it with the signal ‘guy’, and he was constantly giving us solid updates. I spent most of the money purchasing every newly listed Binance coin, hoping to get good-enough profits, jokes on us. Not everything goes the way we always want it. Watching coins that went up by 600% before I bought them go down the next day saddened my heart. Needless to say that was my second biggest L in Crypto. We lost so much money. Personally, I lost a lot of money. I was determined to make it back and even more.

Looking at the state of things at that time, @jalaal_tweets paid for another class. This time, the topic was Technical Analysis (TA). The introduction to technical analysis was a much-needed push. We started trading using Price Action. It was basically just Support and Resistance (S and R) using the RSI indicator.

In late 2020, when the bull market began, I had a win. My brother was looking to invest some money and I persuaded him to invest in crypto. He gave me an amount of money in trust, I bought Bitcoin and within two weeks, it went up to reasonably. I was super excited. My brother was impressed with the profits and continued giving me money to invest. It was quite easy to make money using S and R during the bull market. It was no hard process-get in at Support and leave at Resistance. I went on to organize a couple of classes towards the end of 2020, where I taught people fundamental analysis and technical analysis.

Trading was easy during this period since it was the bull market and everyone could become a trading genius. We stopped paying for signals, Binance and Trading View became our go-to place. In addition, one thing I constantly did was tweet about my trades. I made sure to make tweets about most of my trades.

On the 2nd of January, 2021, I decided to put out a tweet to @Dehkunle. At that point, ‘Twitter spaces’ were non-existent. To have a group conversation, an app that suited the purpose we wanted was Clubhouse. @Dehkunle said to send him an invite to Clubhouse to get the show running. I sourced one and sent it to him. I’d like to highlight that as of this time, Crypto Twitter was basically non-existent. Apart from my guys and I, we had only a few people on Crypto Twitter, one of those being @Dehkunle. The night our Clubhouse room was created, @0xYinka, @yinkadek, @Vizzy_rayven, @0xxghost, @maziibe, @UnclePamilerin, @notEezzy, @AjeboDanny, @thegreatola and others were in attendance. We had lots of people tuning in each time we held it.

On 2nd April 2021, I got the $cope airdrop from @cyrii_MM which peaked at $9,000 or so. A win for me and the people I taught how to trade (G7) huge shoutout to @notEezzy for making this possible even if he didn’t get the drop. Before April (around late January/early Feb), @notEezzy, @0xxghost, @AjeboDanny and I formed a group, Moon Republic now @TeddyLabs_ Everyone in the group had what they could offer. I on my part was a TA guy. @Dehkunle & @AjeboDanny were our major force in getting things out there. @0xxghost was our moderator on Clubhouse; @notEezzy was our DeFi king, he knew a great deal of the DeFi world.





On the actual CT, I had people I looked up to, such as @cobie, @icebergy_, and others. I went on to get the $Tsuki airdrop from Iceberg (@icebergy_) which was solid, such that at one point, my friends and I had over 2% of the total supply in our control.

G7 was the first crypto group I created. It was basically I and the people I taught about crypto that were in the group. It exists till date and as such consists of Fundamental Analysts, solid technical analysts, solid onchain analysts and solid alpha callers. Most of the people in the group have gone on to make life-changing money, not just once or twice. After the series of airdrops in 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, trading was all bliss, because I had learnt a great deal about crypto.

Around Q2 2021, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) started looking like the next big thing on the actual CT. My first NFT was Bashmask, on BSC. The Bashmark I bought, well, went bad. Earlier, @cobie had talked a lot about Hashmarks but I faded it. @notEezzy came to the rescue again with the penguins. We kept holding the Clubhouse shows until Twitter introduced Twitter Spaces, then we moved to ‘Twitter Spaces.’ Our Clubhouse talks were held once in two days, but this changed when we came on ‘Twitter Spaces.’ We started holding these talks only on Fridays. And this, basically was the birthing of the no-longer-frequent Friday Crypto Talk, the one running till date.

Idris, a tech enthusiast more popularly known as @Thintalltosin sent this from Lagos.

