Makinde’s wife harps on need for menstrual hygiene sensitisation among Oyo pupils

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Engr Tamunominini Makinde, has emphasised the need for sensitisation on menstrual hygiene among pupils in the 33 local government areas of the state.

Makinde, speaking at the 2025 World Menstrual Hygiene Day held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Friday, stated that both teachers and parents play critical roles in imparting knowledge and ensuring children understand the importance of maintaining hygiene during their menstrual periods.

She noted that there are essential aspects of menstruation that every girl-child needs to know, hence the need for both teachers and parents to take responsibility for providing accurate and necessary information.

According to her, the menstrual cycle is an integral part of a girl’s upbringing, with medical and other aspects that must be understood.

She stressed the importance of educating children about the age at which menstruation typically begins and the signs that precede its commencement.

“The child needs to understand the steps to take when experiencing menstrual pain. While some may find relief through physical exercise, others may require medical advice.

“This, among other things, is the essence of our gathering here today. I want those present, especially teachers, to inform others about the need to support the girl-child in their schools and understand their experiences.

“Additionally, girls must be taught how to track their menstrual cycle to avoid being caught unprepared.”

She urged stakeholders to work together to support girls by ensuring they have adequate resources to manage their menstruation with confidence and dignity.

Makinde also encouraged students to apply what they had learned at the event to maintain healthy menstrual practices.

She expressed gratitude to the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for aligning with the vision of the programme and approving its proposal.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Segun Olayiwola, stated that the theme for Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, “Period-Friendly World,” aims to make menstruation a normal part of life by 2030 and to eradicate taboos and stigmas surrounding menstruation.

According to him, the theme aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 4 (Quality Education), adding that it is not merely a goal but a call to action.

He urged individuals to speak out against stigmatisation, support one another, and create a world where no girl is disadvantaged because of her period.

“Together, we can make menstruation a normal part of life by 2030. This journey started long ago, but we can all contribute to the cause today.”

He thanked Governor Makinde for providing an enabling environment for gender-responsive education and commended the governor’s wife for her efforts in supporting girls through the challenges, stress, and expenses of managing their monthly cycle.

“The commemoration of this day serves as a reminder that periods are nothing to be ashamed of but rather a moment to celebrate, and this gathering is committed to that purpose.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE