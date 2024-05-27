Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, the wife of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, flagged off the introduction of the HPV vaccine into Oyo State’s immunisation schedule and the commencement of a five-day Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination campaign to stem cases of cervical cancer in women.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Saint Paul’s Anglican Primary School in Basorun, Ibadan, Mrs Makinde, represented by the wife of the State deputy governor, Chief Mrs Ajibola Lawal, stated that the HPV vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of HPV infection significantly and, subsequently, the development of cervical cancer.

According to her, the introduction of the HPV vaccine for girls aged 9 to 14 years marks a significant milestone in addressing cervical cancer in Nigeria and improving the health and well-being of Nigeria’s young girls.

She added that the introduction of HPV vaccination into the state’s routine immunisation schedule reiterates the government’s commitment to reducing the burden of cervical cancer in Nigeria and providing girls with a healthier, brighter future.

“This initiative promises to safeguard our children’s future and tackle a significant health challenge head-on.

“Cervical cancer is a devastating disease that affects women all over the world, and Nigeria is no exception. It is a leading cause of death among women in the nation, and the burden of this disease has weighed heavily on the hearts and minds of our healthcare community, hence the reason it must be viewed with a binocular of public health importance.

“Reliable scientific data informed the decision to vaccinate females between the ages of 9 and 14 with the HPV vaccination. At this age, the vaccine is most effective, providing a strong shield against the virus before any potential exposure.”

Oyo State Health Commissioner, Dr Oluwaseresimi Ajetunmobi, stated that the HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and does not cause infertility and therefore encouraged parents to ensure their daughters take the vaccine.

She declared that over 600,000 children aged 9 to 14 years will be vaccinated during the exercise. Subsequently, it will be part of the routine immunisation programme to be given for children aged 9 years.

“We are creating awareness that cervical cancer is real; it’s a preventable disease. But the HPV vaccine is not a cause of infertility; rather, it’s a vaccine that will prevent our girls from having cervical cancer. Human papillomavirus has been in existence since, and we have so many strains. But the ones that we are targeting, particularly the 16 and 18 variants. And that is why it’s important that our girls come out.

“Let’s give appropriate information and knowledge concerning this HPV virus and the vaccine. It’s not a vaccine that will cause infertility, but rather, a vaccine that will prevent cervical cancer.”

UNICEF’s Health Specialist, Dr Ijeoma Agbo, stated that UNICEF had championed bringing in approximately over 15 million doses of the HPV vaccine to Nigeria because it sees the vaccine as pivotal to making the loss of 8,000 Nigerian women to cervical cancer, something of the past.

“This is a practical step in breaking the cycle of preventable disease. And of course, for UNICEF, this is a priority for us. We believe that every child, every girl, needs to have the opportunity to survive, thrive, and lead a productive life,” she declared.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Muideen Olatunji stated that cervical cancer is a public health concern and that girls between the ages of 9 and 14 were eligible for the vaccine, which normally costs between N35,000 and N95,000.

“By safeguarding the female gender, we are also safeguarding ourselves, as we men will be shielded from acquiring HPV if the females are HPV-negative. HPV in men can cause other problems, including cancer and genital warts.”