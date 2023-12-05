Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, has stated that the new appointments by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, will address various facets of governance, saying the governor, through the recent appointments, “has exhibited strategic approach to addressing governance in the state.”

Makinde recently announced the appointment of chairmen of government boards and agencies as well as special advisers to drive his Omititun 2.0, a new phase in the state’s governance.

In a statement, Olayiwola particularly lauded Governor Makinde for appointing Ramota Agberemi Dabo (RAD) as Senior Special Assistant on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, saying “she is a round peg fit for the job.”

The commissioner expressed optimism that “collectively, the appointees will contribute significantly to the realisation of shared goals and aspirations, fostering positive change and progress in our state.

“This diverse array of appointments reflects a strategic approach to addressing various facets of governance.”

While congratulating the new officials, the commissioner charged them to bring their best game to be able to achieve the collective impact they are poised to make in their respective responsibilities, and said teamwork, dedication and a shared commitment to the betterment of Oyo State was also important.

According to him, Dabo’s dedication to service and “her important role in the intricate fabric of local governance in the state is recognisable and commendable,” and added that the state would enjoy “her commitment and foreseeable valuable contributions to the Ministry and the broader development of Oyo State.”

Makinde appointed Oloye Suraj Abiodun as Special Adviser (Education Intervention); Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran as Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Dr. Gbola Adetunji as Chairman, Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA); Alhaji Murtala Ahmad, Special Assistant (Community Relations) I, Arewa Community and Nwosu Innocent as Senior Special Assistant (Community Relations) 2, Igbo Community.

Other appointees are Saka Moshood Olawale, Senior Special Assistant (OYSIEC); Yemi Taiwo, Chairman, Oyo State Library Board; Rauf Adekunle, Chairman, Oyo State Pension Board, Dare Adeleke, Special Adviser (Federal Constituency Matter); Mr. Rahman Abiodun Abdulrahim, Chairman, Education Trust Fund; Abiodun Awoleye Dada, Chairman, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board and Rt. Hon. M. O. Atilola, Chairman, Oyo State Scholarship Board.

Governor Makinde also announced the appointment of Akinsete Olakunle, Special Adviser, Housing and Urban Development; Simeon Oyeleke, Special Adviser, Budget and Economic Planning; Mrs. Aderonke Adedayo, Special Adviser, General Intervention & Donor Agencies; Samuel Ademola Adejumobi, Special Adviser on Legislative Matters; Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha, Special Adviser on Political Matters; Abideen Tokunbo Adeaga, Director General, Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency and Mufutau Ogunremi, Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals.

